bill talks to paula about a possible leak tile image
Cade warns his wife about informants getting killed. Meanwhile, their daughter's quinceanera is tomorrow.

Published 03-23-20 • 1m

bill finds out curtis is missing tile image
Bill finds Jacob injured and realizes Curtis is missing.

Published 03-23-20 • 1m

bishop warns minnick about a dead friend tile image
Bishop warns Minnick about a dead friend who may have been killed by one of his own.

Published 03-23-20 • 1m

charlie compliments joseph tile image
Charlie encourages Joseph to not get wrapped up with the wrong crowd.

Published 03-16-20 • 1m

bishop advocates for cade tile image
Published 03-16-20 • 1m

bishop and cade find a dead ci tile image
Bishop and Cade realize the dead body on the beach is one of Cade's Criminal Informants.

Published 03-16-20 • 1m

paula feels the pressure at work tile image
Paula tells her mother about the stresses of her job and possibly having to lay off people.

Published 03-03-20 • 1m

isabelle calls mrs. minnick in a panic tile image
Isabelle realizes she may have stolen a backpack from a dangerous man, and calls Mrs. Minnick for advice.

Published 03-03-20 • 1m

tina convinces isabelle to steal from the wrong guy tile image
Tina and Maggie steal fa backpack from Tony's car and get away just in time.

Published 03-03-20 • 1m

bill doesn't know if he should run for sheriff tile image
Bill isn't sure if he should run for sheriff or not.

Published 02-18-20 • 1m

cade opens up at a meeting tile image
Cade opens up at an AA meeting.

Published 02-18-20 • 1m

cade & the squad are in pursuit tile image
Cade and the squad are in pursuit of a criminal.

Published 02-18-20 • 1m

bill talks to the press tile image
Bill talks to the press and asks them to not talk about his wife.

Published 02-11-20 • 1m

bishop confides in paula tile image
Bishop confides personal feelings in Paula.

Published 02-11-20 • 1m

jerry asks for bill's support in the upcoming campaign tile image
Jerry asks Bill for his support for his bid as Sheriff.

Published 02-04-20 • 1m

paula tells bill there's a shooter in the hospital tile image
Paula calls Bill to tell him there's a shooter in the hospital.

Published 02-04-20 • 1m

preview: catch up on deputy on hulu tile image
Use your #SuperMonday to catch up on THE MASKED SINGER on Hulu.

Published 02-01-20 • 10s

cade doesn't know if he'll be a good dad tile image
Cade worries that he won't be a good dad.

Published 01-30-20 • 1m

bill gives paula words of encouragement tile image
Bill gives Paula words of encouragement before her board meeting at the hospital.

Published 01-30-20 • 1m

the cops make an aggressive arrest tile image
Cops make an aggressive arrest and it ends in a pursuit.

Published 01-30-20 • 1m

paula & maggie talk about maggie's quinceañera tile image
Paula & Maggie discuss Maggie's quinceañera and what Bill is going to think about it.

Published 01-23-20 • 1m

bill's task force raids a house tile image
Bill's human trafficking task force raids a house, without permission from the board.

Published 01-23-20 • 1m

bill gives a pep talk to his deputies tile image
Bill gives a pep talk to his deputies after one of their own gets injured.

Published 01-15-20 • 1m

bill stops a couple of deputies tile image
Bill stops a couple of deputies from rough housing with a suspect.

Published 01-15-20 • 1m

cade goes over the plan with bill & crew tile image
Cade goes over the plan with Bill and the team, but then tells Bill they got it handled.

Published 01-09-20 • 1m

preview: he's exactly what they need tile image
Don't miss new episodes of the new FOX show, DEPUTY, THU at 9/8c only on FOX!

Published 01-07-20 • 2m

preview: coming up this season on deputy tile image
Don't miss new episodes of DEPUTY, THU at 9/8c only on FOX!

Published 01-03-20 • 1m

teresa tells cade they've been approved to be foster parents tile image
Teresa tells Cade they've been approved to be foster parents.

Published 01-02-20 • 1m

paula reassures bill he can do the job tile image
Bill has doubts about whether or not he can do the job.

Published 01-02-20 • 1m

bill finds out he's the new acting sheriff tile image
Bill finds out his boss has died, and he is now the acting sheriff of Los Angeles county.

Published 01-02-20 • 1m

bill has some tricks up his sleeve in a car pursuit tile image
Bill has some tricks up his sleeve to stop a car pursuit.

Published 01-02-20 • 1m

meet deputy bishop tile image
Bex Taylor-Klaus talks about her character Deputy Bishop in the new FOX show, DEPUTY.

Published 12-09-19 • 1m

meet sheriff hollister tile image
Stephen Dorff talks about his character Sheriff Hollister in the new FOX show, DEPUTY.

Published 12-07-19 • 1m

deputy | official trailer tile image
Watch the official trailer for FOX's new show, DEPUTY.

Published 06-10-19 • 3m

