Clips & Extras
Cade warns his wife about informants getting killed. Meanwhile, their daughter's quinceanera is tomorrow.
Bishop warns Minnick about a dead friend who may have been killed by one of his own.
Bishop and Cade realize the dead body on the beach is one of Cade's Criminal Informants.
Paula tells her mother about the stresses of her job and possibly having to lay off people.
Isabelle realizes she may have stolen a backpack from a dangerous man, and calls Mrs. Minnick for advice.
Tina and Maggie steal fa backpack from Tony's car and get away just in time.
Jerry asks Bill for his support for his bid as Sheriff.
Paula calls Bill to tell him there's a shooter in the hospital.
Bill gives Paula words of encouragement before her board meeting at the hospital.
Paula & Maggie discuss Maggie's quinceañera and what Bill is going to think about it.
Bill's human trafficking task force raids a house, without permission from the board.
Bill gives a pep talk to his deputies after one of their own gets injured.
Cade goes over the plan with Bill and the team, but then tells Bill they got it handled.
Don't miss new episodes of the new FOX show, DEPUTY, THU at 9/8c only on FOX!
Teresa tells Cade they've been approved to be foster parents.
Bill finds out his boss has died, and he is now the acting sheriff of Los Angeles county.
Bill has some tricks up his sleeve to stop a car pursuit.
Bex Taylor-Klaus talks about her character Deputy Bishop in the new FOX show, DEPUTY.
Stephen Dorff talks about his character Sheriff Hollister in the new FOX show, DEPUTY.