Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum anchor this live special to cover the latest in the race between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!