Democracy 2021 S1 E1 Democracy 2021: Virginia Showdown - Part 1 2021-11-02Democracy 2021

fncAired 11/2/21
Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum anchor this live special to cover the latest in the race between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.
Season 1 (2 Episodes) • News and Information

