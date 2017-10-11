Damages is a legal thriller set in the world of New York City high-stakes litigation. Framed by a murder mystery, the series follows the turbulent lives of Patty Hewes -- the nation’s most revered and reviled high-stakes litigator -- and her bright, ambitious young protégé, Ellen Parsons.

As they battle each case, Ellen learns what it takes to win at all costs -- and that lives, not just fortunes, are at stake. The series features Glenn Close and Rose Byrne. The series is produced by KZK Productions, FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television.