From Seth MacFarlane, Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild, the creatively outrageous minds behind feature comedy Ted and FOX’s hit animated series Family Guy, Dads was a sitcom that aired for one season on FOX from 2013 to 2014. The multi-camera comedy series explored the often-treacherous terrain of the father-son landscape and two successful guys – and childhood best friends – now in their mid-30s, whose relatively stable lives get turned upside down when their inappropriate and pain-in-the-neck patriarchs move in.

Eli (Emmy Award winner Seth Green, Family Guy, Robot Chicken) and Warner (Emmy Award nominee Giovanni Ribisi, My Name is Earl, Ted, Avatar) are lifelong best friends and the co-founders of Ghost Child Games, a successful video game company. Warner, married with two kids, is a bundle of nerves, as he tries to balance his career with his home life. He and Eli came up with the idea for the gaming company while stoned in college, and Eli has remained stoned ever since. In contrast to Warner’s seemingly stable life, Eli’s is a bit messier, with brief stabs at self-improvement. He’s a confident guy, but occasionally reveals his lack of good intentions and moral fiber.

Although Warner and Eli are at very different places in their lives, they are so close, their friendship often seems more like a marriage. And that relationship is more complicated now, as their dads invade their lives. Warner’s neuroses likely stem from having grown up in a family whose fortunes fluctuated wildly from year to year, due to the failed get-rich-quick schemes of his father, Crawford (Martin Mull, Two and a Half Men). A self-described “businessman” (in wine-stained khakis) and a perpetual optimist, Crawford lives in a world all his own and still firmly believes the next big opportunity is just around the corner. But whatever business savvy he thinks he has, Crawford always seems to sink the deal by putting his foot in his mouth – much to the chagrin of all of those around him, especially Warner. Now that Crawford has moved in, Camila (Vanessa Lachey, True Beauty, Disaster Movie), Warner’s matter-of-fact and beautiful wife, is constantly trying to get Warner to confront his father, but Warner can’t seem to work up the courage to do so.

Eli’s dad, David (Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Peter Riegert, The Good Wife, The Sopranos), is a towering monument to negativity who has spent his life jumping from relationship to relationship. Equal parts cheap and cranky, David relishes disappointment and has always prepared his son for it. After hitting hard times, David turns to Eli, who reluctantly agrees to let his dad move in – even as he continues to blame David for his own shortcomings, including his inability to settle down. Suddenly the two bachelors find themselves in very close quarters, and Eli’s love life quickly takes a nosedive with David around. In fact, his longest relationship with a woman remains the one with his housekeeper, Edna (Tonita Castro, Go On, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World).

Trying to help both Warner and Eli through their myriad life challenges is Veronica (Brenda Song, New Girl, Scandal), their witty VP of Game Development and voice of reason, who is never afraid to stand her ground with her bosses.

The invasion of the Dads will give these friends and business partners their biggest challenge yet. Between dubious schemes, passive-aggressive busy-bodying and light kissing-on-the-lips, will these beleaguered sons be able to hold the line in the face of two massive game-changers?

Dads was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fuzzy Door Productions. The series was created and written by Emmy Award-nominated writer/producers Alec Sulkin (Ted, Family Guy) and Wellesley Wild (Ted, Family Guy). Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy), Sulkin and Wild are executive producers. Marc Cendrowski (The Big Bang Theory) directed the pilot.

