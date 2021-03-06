Crime Scene Kitchen seriesDetail

Crime Scene Kitchen S1 E1 Premiere

S1 E1 - Premiere

Bakers must decode what type of dessert was made using just crumbs and a few elusive clues.
Aired 5-27-21 • TV-PG

Each episode of this cooking competition, hosted by Joel McHale, begins at the scene of the crime -- a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouthwatering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess for celebrity judges chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. To take the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world.

Joel McHale
Yolanda Gampp
Curtis Stone

