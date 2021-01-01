Coupled
Hosted by Terrence "J" Jenkins, twelve young professional women are put on the Caribbean island of Anguilla and are given the chance to find love by taking their pick from the group of men that arrive at their...
About the Show
Set in the Caribbean islands, COUPLED follows 12 single, smart and young professional women looking for love, who will meet face-to-face with eligible single men. Instantly, the women decide if they feel a spark of chemistry and want to spend more time with that guy, or if they don’t feel a connection and want to wait for the next one. The real soap opera unfolds as new couples are formed and have to discover whether or not they have the compatibility to make their relationships last.