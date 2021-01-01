Coupled seriesDetail

Coupled

foxNo longer available on FOX
Hosted by Terrence "J" Jenkins, twelve young professional women are put on the Caribbean island of Anguilla and are given the chance to find love by taking their pick from the group of men that arrive at their...

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Set in the Caribbean islands, COUPLED follows 12 single, smart and young professional women looking for love, who will meet face-to-face with eligible single men. Instantly, the women decide if they feel a spark of chemistry and want to spend more time with that guy, or if they don’t feel a connection and want to wait for the next one. The real soap opera unfolds as new couples are formed and have to discover whether or not they have the compatibility to make their relationships last.

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store