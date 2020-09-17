Clips & ExtrasSee All
First Look: A Show About What's True
Join host and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson as he explores the vastness of time and the immensity of space. COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS will take you to previously unchartered territories, bringing stories from the past to life and imagining the possibilities of the future.
Links
About the Show
Returning for its third installment, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning COSMOS will once again be executive-produced, written and directed by Ann Druyan (NASA’s Voyager Record, “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage,” “Contact”); executive-produced by Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and Jason Clark; and hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, the famed pop-culture icon and astrophysicist. Continuing the legacy of its predecessors, COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS will translate the revelations of science into a lavishly transporting experience, taking audiences on a series of spiritual voyages of exploration. Created and produced in partnership with the National Geographic Channel, which aired the series this spring, the...