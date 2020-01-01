Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey was a thrilling, 13-part series from executive producer/writer Ann Druyan and executive producer Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, Ted). The highly-anticipated series premiered on both FOX and National Geographic Channel in 2014.

More than three decades after the debut of Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, Carl Sagan’s stunning and iconic exploration of the universe as revealed by science, MacFarlane teamed with Sagan’s original creative collaborators – writer/executive producer Druyan and co-writer, astronomer Steven Soter – to conceive the 13-part series that served as a successor to the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning original series.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey was hosted by renowned astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. As with the legendary original series, the new Cosmos featured the saga of how we discovered the laws of nature and found our coordinates in space and time. The series brought to life never-before-told stories of the heroic quest for knowledge, transporting viewers to new worlds and across the universe for a vision of the cosmos on the grandest – and the smallest – scale.

The series invented new modes of scientific storytelling to reveal the grandeur of the universe and re-invent celebrated elements of the original series, including the Cosmic Calendar and the Ship of the Imagination. The most profound scientific concepts were presented with stunning clarity, uniting skepticism and wonder, and weaving rigorous science with the emotional and spiritual into a transcendent experience.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey was produced by Cosmos Studios, the Ithaca, NY-based company Ann Druyan co-founded in 2000, and Fuzzy Door Productions, MacFarlane's company. Druyan and Steven Soter were the series’s writers. Druyan, MacFarlane, Cosmos Studios President Mitchell Cannold and Brannon Braga (the Star Trek franchise, 24) executive-produced the series.

