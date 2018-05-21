The groundbreaking series COPS aired for 25 seasons on FOX from 1989 to 2013, and was instrumental in launching the reality genre with its video vérité style. Focused on police officers, federal agents, and other law enforcers, the show detailed real crime and police activities as they occurred. Over the course of its long lifespan, COPS became a cultural touchstone.

COPS has profiled law enforcement agencies in over 140 United States cities and has also filmed in Hong Kong, London, Central and South America, Moscow and St. Petersburg. It was the first American television program to follow the police in the former Soviet Union.

John Langley was the creator and executive producer of COPS, which was produced by Langley Productions, Inc. and Fox Television Studios. Doug Waterman served as supervising producer, while Morgan Langley and Jimmy Langley served as producers.