Wouldn’t it be great to have a friend who has made all the mistakes in life there are to make, and then tells you exactly where he went wrong, so you don't have to? COOPER BARRETT’S GUIDE TO SURVIVING LIFE is a comedy that explores what we all go through on our way to figuring out what life is all about. COOPER BARRETT (Jack Cutmore-Scott, “Kingsman: The Secret Service”) still doesn't have the job he wants; he's accidently fallen in love with his across-the-hall neighbor, KELLY BISHOP (Meaghan Rath, “Being Human”); one of his roommates, NEAL (Charlie Saxton, “Betas,” “Hung”), just can’t seem to dump his bodybuilder girlfriend; his other roommate, BARRY (James Earl, “Ground Floor,” “Glee”),... More