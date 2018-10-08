About the Show

There are certain foods that make us happy.

On my birthday, Kathy makes the same pot roast with the dry Lipton Onion soup and cream of mushroom soup my mom made, and as soon as I walk in the house and I smell that, it takes me back to a time when I was eight years old.

We all have foods like that. "Cooking with Steve Doocy" takes us to celebrities' homes to talk about their favorite foods as we watch them, or loved ones make them that dish.

In every episode, family and friends share a collection of recipes and stories that celebrate comfort and inspire happiness all year round.