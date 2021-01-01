FoxNews.com
Congressional Baseball Game for Charity - 2021
Over the last century the Congressional Baseball Game’s popularity has contributed to its evolution into a foundation called Congressional Sports for Charity that supports worthy and effective Washington, DC area charities.
Published 09-29-21 • 2h 43m
FOX
