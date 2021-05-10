Cocktails with Queens seriesDetail

Cocktails with Queens logoCocktails with Queens

foxsoul
Cocktails with Queens is a laugh-out-loud, Happy Hour of real talk with Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox, LisaRaye, and Syleena Johnson sipping-and-serving on the latest trending topics in Black Entertainment and News. The...
Seasons 3 (11 Episodes) • Celebrity and Gossip

You May Also Like

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Cocktails with Queens
  4. Season 3