Will Packer on Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip 2 and Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars | EP. 68 | Club Shay Shay
Shannon Sharpe sits down with Hollywood film producer Will Packer for a star-studded episode 68! They discuss his box office hits as well as pop culture moments of 2022 and much more.
Eddie George talks Deion Sanders and Ed Reed's departures from HBCUs | EP. 72 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
This week, Shannon welcomes Titans legend and Tennessee State's football coach Eddie George to the Club! The pair reminisce on their NFL glory days and discuss Deion Sanders and Ed Reed's departures from HBCUs and George's experience as a college HC heading into his 3rd year.
Lil Duval on Social Media, Marriage, Money and Near-Death Experiences | EP. 74
Shannon Sharpe welcomes stand-up comedian, recording artist and actor Lil Duval to the Club for Episode 74. The pair discuss the comedian's career, the influence of social media, his personal relationships and his recent accident in the Bahamas and how it's impacted his life.
Steve Harvey on Divorces, Showering In Bathrooms, Importance Of Women & Daughter Lori | EP. 78
Best-selling author, entrepreneur, global entertainer and Emmy Award winning TV personality and talk show host Steve Harvey sits down with Shannon Sharpe for an in-depth interview! The pair discuss divorce and past marriages, fitness, health, and Steve's illustrious career as a comedian and writer.