Club Shay Shay

Club Shay Shay S2023 E68 Waka Flocka Flame's Evolution | EP. 67 | CLUB SHAY SHAY 2023-01-03Club Shay Shay

fs1Aired 1/3/23
Shannon Sharpe welcomes a special guest to The Club: rapper Waka Flocka Flame for Episode...
Seasons 2023 (80 Episodes) • Sports and Fitness
Watchlist

Waka Flocka Flame's Evolution | EP. 67 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe welcomes a special guest to The Club: rapper Waka Flocka Flame for Episode 67!
Aired 1-3-23
Will Packer on Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip 2 and Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars | EP. 68 | Club Shay Shay
Shannon Sharpe sits down with Hollywood film producer Will Packer for a star-studded episode 68! They discuss his box office hits as well as pop culture moments of 2022 and much more.
Aired 1-10-23
Druski Raw and Uncut | EP. 69 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Comedian, Internet personality and CEO of Coulda Been Records, Druski stops by the Club for episode 69!
Aired 1-17-23
T.I. jokes with Shannon Sharpe after Lakers courtside altercation | EP. 70 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
This week, Shannon welcomes the King of Atlanta, rapper and actor T.I. Tip Harris to the Club. The pair dive deep into T.I.'s discography, the latest with his family, his most recent movie and much more.
Aired 1-23-23
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson: Cheapest Celebrity and Athlete in the World | EP. 71 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
3x First-Team All Pro, 6x Pro Bowler and the 2006 NFL receiving yards leader, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson stops by the Club for episode 71!
Aired 1-31-23
Eddie George talks Deion Sanders and Ed Reed's departures from HBCUs | EP. 72 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
This week, Shannon welcomes Titans legend and Tennessee State's football coach Eddie George to the Club! The pair reminisce on their NFL glory days and discuss Deion Sanders and Ed Reed's departures from HBCUs and George's experience as a college HC heading into his 3rd year.
Aired 2-7-23
Rickey Smiley on gun violence: getting shot, his daughter getting shot & losing his father | EP. 73
Shannon Sharpe welcomes in actor, comedian and radio personality, Rickey Smiley for Episode 73!
Aired 2-13-23
Lil Duval on Social Media, Marriage, Money and Near-Death Experiences | EP. 74
Shannon Sharpe welcomes stand-up comedian, recording artist and actor Lil Duval to the Club for Episode 74. The pair discuss the comedian's career, the influence of social media, his personal relationships and his recent accident in the Bahamas and how it's impacted his life.
Aired 2-20-23
Andre Iguodala: Steph Curry is the closest thing to Jesus Christ | EP. 75 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe welcomes 4x NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP, Andre Iguodala for Episode 75. The pair discuss Steph Curry, the Warriors dynasty run and Iggy’s business ventures Time: when available
Aired 2-28-23
Kandi Burruss’ Emotional Past With Xscape & Jermaine Dupri | EP. 76 CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe welcomes in former member of Xscape and Atlanta Housewife, Kandi Burruss for Episode 76. The pair discuss the ups and downs of Xscape, her past with Jermaine Dupri and more!
Aired 3-20-23
Mendeecees’ Drug Dealing Past, Putting Mom Up For Collateral & Son Almost Kidnapped | EP. 77
Shannon Sharpe welcomes in Love & Hip-Hop star Mendeecees Harris to the Club for Episode 77! The two discuss Mendeecees’ drug dealing past, life after prison and more.
Aired 4-4-23
Steve Harvey on Divorces, Showering In Bathrooms, Importance Of Women & Daughter Lori | EP. 78
Best-selling author, entrepreneur, global entertainer and Emmy Award winning TV personality and talk show host Steve Harvey sits down with Shannon Sharpe for an in-depth interview! The pair discuss divorce and past marriages, fitness, health, and Steve's illustrious career as a comedian and writer.
Aired 4-25-23
Omarion On Nia Long & Dating Multiple Women At Once | EP. 79 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe welcomes Billboard Music Award winner and Grammy nominated R&B singer, actor, dancer, Omarion to the Club for Episode 79!
Aired 5-10-23
Timbaland on Jay-Z & Drake Reaching Out During His Darkest Moments And Working With Missy Elliott
Legendary producer, songwriter and 4x Grammy winner, Timbaland stops by the Club for Episode 80!
Aired 5-15-23

Meet the Cast

See All
Shannon Sharpe

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Club Shay Shay
  4. Season 2023