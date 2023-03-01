Season 2020
Floyd Mayweather | EPISODE 2
Shannon Sharpe sits down with undefeated 5 division world champ, promoter, father and arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. in Episode 2 of Club Shay Shay. Floyd talks Conor McGregor and coming out of retirement to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Snoop Dogg | EPISODE 3
On episode 3, Snoop Dogg joins Shannon Sharpe to discuss his illustrious music career and his relationship in the rap industry with 2Pac and Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg and Shannon talk about the public adopting the moniker "unc" to refer to both of them in their respective fields and much more.
Morris Chestnut | EPISODE 11
On episode 11 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon welcomes actor, producer & author: Morris Chestnut. Shannon & Morris discuss the many projects Morris is working on, including the film ‘Spell,’ the TV series ‘The Resident,’ and his faith-based football podcast ‘Jesus vs. Big Joe.’