Aired 1/3/23
Shannon Sharpe welcomes a special guest to The Club: rapper Waka Flocka Flame for Episode...
NFL Brothers Shannon & Sterling Sharpe | EPISODE 1
Shannon Sharpe sits down with his older brother and former NFL player Sterling Sharpe for their first official interview.
Aired 10-4-20
Floyd Mayweather | EPISODE 2
Shannon Sharpe sits down with undefeated 5 division world champ, promoter, father and arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. in Episode 2 of Club Shay Shay. Floyd talks Conor McGregor and coming out of retirement to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Aired 10-5-20
Snoop Dogg | EPISODE 3
On episode 3, Snoop Dogg joins Shannon Sharpe to discuss his illustrious music career and his relationship in the rap industry with 2Pac and Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg and Shannon talk about the public adopting the moniker "unc" to refer to both of them in their respective fields and much more.
Aired 10-6-20
Chris Bosh | EPISODE 4
On this episode of Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe sits down with 2x NBA champ, 11x All-Star. Bosh discusses Kobe Bryant's 81-point game, teaming up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami, and the King winning his 4th ring on his 3rd team.
Aired 10-13-20
Ice Cube | EPISODE 5
On this episode of Club Shay Shay, Shannon speaks with rapper, actor, and activist Ice Cube.
Aired 10-20-20
Ken Griffey Jr. | EPISODE 6
On Episode 6 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon welcomes in baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. “The Kid” shares a number of stories from his 22-year professional baseball career, in which he was a 13-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Winner and 1997 American League MVP.
Aired 10-27-20
Michael Eric Dyson | EPISODE 7
On Episode 7 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon welcomes in scholar, reverend, author and friend Michael Eric Dyson. Dyson is a sociology professor at Georgetown University and an author of the books ‘Tears We Cannot Stop’ & ‘Long Time Coming.'
Aired 11-3-20
Isiah Thomas | EPISODE 8
On episode 8 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon welcomes in 12-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion, 1990 Finals MVP, & NCAA National champion: Isiah Thomas.
Aired 11-10-20
JB Smoove | EPISODE 9
On Ep. 9 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon welcomes in comedian, actor, writer & producer: JB Smoove.
Aired 11-17-20
LaVar Ball | EPISODE 10
On Episode 10 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon welcomes in the CEO of Big Baller Brand & father of LaMelo, Lonzo, and LiAngelo: LaVar Ball.
Aired 11-24-20
Morris Chestnut | EPISODE 11
On episode 11 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon welcomes actor, producer & author: Morris Chestnut. Shannon & Morris discuss the many projects Morris is working on, including the film ‘Spell,’ the TV series ‘The Resident,’ and his faith-based football podcast ‘Jesus vs. Big Joe.’
Aired 12-1-20
Gilbert Arenas | EPISODE 12
On episode 12 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon welcomes in 3-time NBA All-Star & host of the No Chill Podcast: Gilbert Arenas. Shannon & Gilbert run through the latest headlines in sports, discussing Gilbert’s viral post about the Nate Robinson/Jake Paul fight, and much more.
Aired 12-8-20
Roy Jones Jr. | EPISODE 13
On episode 13 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon welcomes in boxer, rapper, & actor: Roy Jones Jr.
Aired 12-15-20
Tony Dungy | EPISODE 14
On episode 14 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon welcomes in fellow member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a Super Bowl-winning player as well as coach: Tony Dungy.
Aired 12-22-20

