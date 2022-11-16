Latest Clips
Dr. Grossman with the Grossman Burn Unit at the West Hills Hospital says Leno is on the mend and is in good condition after he suffered serious injuries in a car fire at his garage in Burbank over the weekend.
FOX 32's Kaitlin Cody breaks down today's weather outlook.
Naveen Andrews speaks about his character on "The Cleaning Lady," which puts a spotlight on the immigrant community in the United States.
Authorities in Los Angeles County said 25 cadets were hit.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has launched this year's "Winter Weather - Get it Together" campaign.
After several scrubs, the Artemis 1 moon rocket launched Wednesday morning from Central Florida. Dr. Addie Dove with the University of Central Florida spoke with LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow about the significance of this unmanned flight.
Nita Cooper loves traveling solo, and says it's okay! She says freedom, friends and finances are three things to think of when deciding to travel alone. Safety is a big concern for some, and she provides safety travel tips when traveling alone.
Chicago Public Schools has partnered with Macy's and Soul for Souls to provide 500 students with winter coats. This the 10th year the groups have partnered together to donate coats nationwide.
LA County officials provide an update on the cadets who injured during their morning run.
The head of FTX has gone from being considered was considered 'the savior of crypto,' until recent developments that have investors and customers worried. Louise Abbott, a partner at Keystone Law, spoke with LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow about the future of FTX and cryptocurrency.
Charley Belcher visited My Style Warehouse in St. Petersburg.
'It'd look like a bunch of old guys running:' Ex-congressman speaks on possible Trump-Biden rematch in 2024
Former Republican congressman, Ric Keller, has opinions on former President Trump announcing he will run again in 2024. He spoke with LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow about the announcement. Ric Keller
Celebrity chef Shauna Faulisi joins us with TikTok smoothie recipes you can make at home for half the price.
A 22-year-old from Diamond Bar was identified as the suspect.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, along with other city leaders, discuss the arrival of 28 migrants after a 28-hour trip for Texas.
Officials provide an update after 22 law enforcement recruits were injured after being hit by an SUV during their morning run in Whittier near the STARS Center.
Gradually clearing skies and gusty winds today.
LA County authorities say a 22-year-old California man allegedly drove into a large group of sheriffs recruits, injuring at least 22 who were out for a morning run. The driver is being investigated for a DUI and a motive is unknown at this time.
Rahul Mehta, MD, Emergency Medicine Chair, Trinity Health Oakland and Fabian Fregoli, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Trinity Health Oakland talk about the surge in cases of RSV , rising cases of Covid-19 and flu season.
A girlfriend of one of the LASD recruits who was injured after an SUV plowed into them spoke exclusively with FOX 11.
Fox 5 News obtained this video that shows a car driving over the RFK Bridge. The car's license plate isn't visible at first; then it appears to flip down back into view. This flipping plate gadget is apparently used to evade tolls. (Video courtesy of @beardedcreepo via Reddit)
Dr. Vandhna Sharma, an endocrinologist with Medstar Health, joined us with more on diabetes myths.
WMAL’s Larry O'Connor discusses the announcement by former President Trump that he is running again.
Meteorologist Jim Weber
A Phoenix Police motorcycle officer has been hospitalized following a crash on Wednesday that left him with serious injuries.