Bullseye was an exhilarating one-hour unscripted challenge series hosted by Kellan Lutz (The Legend of Hercules, The Twilight Saga franchise) that aired for one season on FOX in 2015. From Endemol Shine North America, the producers of Wipeout and Fear Factor, Bullseye challenged four men and four women to test their bodies and brains in three ultimate challenges that asked nothing more than for them to hit the Bullseye – literally. Comedian Godfrey (The Godfrey Complex) served as co-host.

Bullseye’s fierce weekend warriors participated in three levels of extraordinary challenges, all of which involved using their bodies like human darts to hit targets – on land, sea and air. As the rounds advanced in this fun-for-the-family summer series, only those with the sharpest aim moved forward. The first challenge found the eight competitors vying to hit the center of a stationary target while leaping from a moving 18-wheeler, being pulled by a helicopter or acting as a human slingshot being projected hundreds of feet through the air. In round two, the remaining four competitors – two men and two women – raced to hit as many targets as possible. These competitors aimed for targets while descending a building or jumping between two racing speedboats. In the third and final challenge, the remaining three competitors raced against the clock to conquer the ultimate test and hit the final Bullseye.

The competitors’ ability to defy gravity and the laws of physics, while maintaining their focus, meant the difference between going home empty-handed… or up to $50,000 richer.

Bullseye was produced by Endemol Shine North America. Jon Kroll (The Amazing Race) and Scott Larsen (Wipeout) served as executive producers. Kevin Wehrenberg, J. Rupert Thompson and Shye Sutherland were co-executive producers.

Follow Us!

“Like” Bullseye on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BullseyeonFOX!

Follow the series on Twitter at @BullseyeonFOX and join the discussion using #bullseye. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @BullseyeonFOX.