About the Show

This inspiring series follows the amazing people at "Building Homes for Heroes" as they work to fulfill their goal of gifting a new mortgage-free home every 11 days to men and women who were injured while serving the country in Iraq or Afghanistan. Each episode tells the story of a different wounded warrior and his or her family, and follows the progress as their specially modified home is built and gifted to them, mortgage-free.These homes not only help to remove the family’s financial burden, they help to restore the individual's freedom, and enable the veteran to lead a more independent and productive civilian life.