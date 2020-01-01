Bucket List Bistro

Bucket List BistroBucket List Bistro

foxPremieres 8/27 at 5pm ET/2pm PT on Taste of FOX’s YouTube channel and Hulu
During a time when most of America is longing for the ability to travel the world, people are looking for little escapes from their own day-to-day routines. Enter Bucket List Bistro - a quick fix to satiate the collective...

Links

About the Show

About

During a time when most of America is longing for the ability to travel the world, people are looking for little escapes from their own day-to-day routines. Enter Bucket List Bistro - a quick fix to satiate the collective wanderlust. This serialized content will give viewers a taste of the travel they crave, one location and dish at a time. Inspired by being stuck at home due to COVID-19 and being a parent of young children, Christy Carlson Romano is constantly fantasizing about where she would like to visit once this pandemic becomes a thing of the past. Knowing that many others are feeling this way right now too, Bucket List Bistro will help them feel a little closer to the places they...

Meet the Cast

See All
Christy Carlson Romano
;

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bucket List Bistro