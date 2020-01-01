During a time when most of America is longing for the ability to travel the world, people are looking for little escapes from their own day-to-day routines. Enter Bucket List Bistro - a quick fix to satiate the collective wanderlust. This serialized content will give viewers a taste of the travel they crave, one location and dish at a time. Inspired by being stuck at home due to COVID-19 and being a parent of young children, Christy Carlson Romano is constantly fantasizing about where she would like to visit once this pandemic becomes a thing of the past. Knowing that many others are feeling this way right now too, Bucket List Bistro will help them feel a little closer to the places they... More