Brothers was a sitcom that aired for one season on FOX in 2009. The series was about a former NFL hot shot who learned that even though you can always go home again, doing so might be more difficult than you think.

Mike Trainor (Michael Strahan) seemingly has it all – he’s a good-looking, wealthy and recently retired NFL player living the high life in New York City, but he’s about to get sidelined. When Mike gets a phone call from his mom, Adele (CCH Pounder), who orders him home to Houston, he quickly realizes that the more his life has changed, the more his family has stayed the same.

His brother Chill (Daryl Chill Mitchell), whose life changed drastically after a car accident left him in a wheelchair, is struggling to keep Trainor’s, his sports-themed restaurant, afloat. Even though the publicity from his famous brother might help business, Chill doesn’t want help from Mike. The rivalry between the brothers is exactly the same as they were when they were kids. If they can stop their bickering, put aside their differences and learn to be teammates, Mike and Chill might just turn out to be each other’s biggest asset.

Wedged between Mike and Chill are their parents. Their father, whom everyone refers to as Coach (Carl Weathers), is the local high school football coach and the conservative, opinionated alpha male of his clan. Coach thinks he runs the show, but it’s actually Adele who calls the shots. Saucy, stern and a schemer, she is the mastermind behind this family.

And when she learns that Mike’s business manager took off with all his money, she orchestrates a plan to keep Mike in Houston, save Chill’s restaurant and bring the family back together under one roof again. Adele’s plan helps Mike realize that his family – however dysfunctional they may be – is the only one he’s got. And although he may not have a penny to his name, as long as he’s surrounded by people who love him, he’ll always be a rich man.

Brothers was created by Don Reo and produced by Tantamount Studios and Impact Zone Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Mitch Hurwitz and Don Reo served as executive producers. Ted Wass directed the pilot written by Don Reo.