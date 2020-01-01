SB

Stephanie Beatriz

Detective Rosa Diaz

Stephanie Beatriz stars in the feature film “The Light Of The Moon,” which won the Audience Award at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival. She has also appeared in the feature films “You’re Not You,” opposite Hilary Swank and Emmy Rossum; and “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.” Additionally, she had a major supporting role in the 2013 SXSW winner “Short Term 12.” Her television guest-starring credits include “Southland,” “The Closer,” “Hello Ladies” and playing Sofia Vergara’s sister on “Modern Family.” On stage, Beatriz starred in “American Night,” at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, CA; and “Measure for Measure,” at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Beatriz was the voice of “Gertie” in “Ice Age: Collision Course.” She also voiced “Chloe Barbash” on FOX’s BOB’S BURGERS and “Captain Banjo” and “Sheriff Luke” on “Danger and Eggs.” Beatriz currently resides in Los Angeles.