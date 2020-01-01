JLT

Joe Lo Truglio

Detective Charles Boyle

Joe Lo Truglio is an actor, producer and writer who has impressed with a string of standout roles in such landmark comedies as “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” “Role Models,” “I Love You, Man” and “Paul.” He was featured in the recent hits “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” as well as the cult classics “The Station Agent” and “Wet Hot American Summer.” In the latter’s 2015 miniseries sequel, “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” he reprised his role as “Neil.” His previous television credits include starring roles on “Free Agents” and the long-running hit cable series “Reno 911!.” He has guest-voiced on BOB’S BURGERS, “American Dad” and “Robot Chicken,” and guest-starred on “How I Met Your Mother” and “Community.” He also can be seen on “Drunk History” and “Comedy Bang Bang!.” A founding member of the iconic sketch comedy troupe The State, Lo Truglio lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Beth Dover, and their son, Eli.