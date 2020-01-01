AS

Andy Samberg

Detective Jake Peralta

With a diverse range of comedic talents, Andy Samberg has emerged as a captivating leading man on the big and small screens. A Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor, producer and writer, he continues to achieve critical acclaim both in front of and behind the camera. For his work on BROOKLYN NINE-NINE, Samberg won the 2014 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical. Samberg most recently was seen in the cable mockumentary “Tour de Pharmacy.” He starred in the Judd Apatow-produced 2016 film “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” which he also co-wrote and co-produced with his Lonely Island partners Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, who directed the movie. He co-wrote, produced and starred in the cable film “7 Days in Hell,” alongside Kit Harington, which premiered in summer 2015. That same year, Samberg also hosted the 67th annual Emmy Awards. Samberg, Schaffer and Taccone originated the highly successful digital short group, The Lonely Island – a name coined from the cramped West Coast apartment the trio shared as upcoming comedians. After joining “Saturday Night Live” in 2005 – Samberg, as a cast member; and Taccone and Schaffer, as writers and directors – The Lonely Island became responsible for re-invigorating the series, creating the popular “SNL Digital Shorts.” Some of their notable shorts include “D**k In A Box,” “Lazy Sunday,” “I’m On A Boat,” “Jack Sparrow,” “YOLO” and “The Natalie Portman Rap.” In 2007, the trio won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “D**k In A Box” and a Peabody Award for the 2008-2009 season. In 2012, Samberg completed his seventh and final season as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” In 2014, The Lonely Island signed a development deal with FOX to incubate potential comedies on digital platforms, which resulted in the network’s 2016 late-night sketch series, “Party Over Here.” Also in 2014, the group co-wrote the song “Everything is Awesome,” for “The LEGO Movie.” The song was performed by Tegan and Sara in collaboration with the trio. It was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2015 Academy Awards. The Lonely Island boasts 1.62 billion overall views on their YouTube channel, three Platinum singles (“I’m On A Boat,” “Jizz In My Pants” and “I Just Had Sex”) and two Gold singles (“Like A Boss,” “Everything Is Awesome”). The Lonely Island’s debut album, “Incredibad,” was released by Republic Records in February 2009 and is the first comedy album to reach No. 1 on iTunes. Their 2011 sophomore album, “Turtleneck & Chain,” which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard, was nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of Best Comedy Album, while “I’m on a Boat” earned a nomination in the category of Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. They released their third LP, “The Wack Album,” in June 2013, featuring Hugh Jackman, Kristen Wiig, Robyn, Adam Levine, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Too $hort, Pharrell Williams, T-Pain, Billie Joe Armstrong and Solange. Billboard’s year-end issue recognized them as the No. 1 Comedy Albums Artists, No. 1 Comedy Albums Title (“The Wack Album”), No. 1 Comedy Digital Tracks Artist and No. 1 Comedy Digital Tracks Title for “YOLO.” In 2009, Samberg hosted the “MTV Movie Awards,” which was the highest-rated “Movie Awards” since 2004. Also in 2009, Samberg was nominated for the Outstanding Music and Lyrics Emmy Award for his song, “Motherlover,” performed alongside Justin Timberlake. Samberg’s additional film and television credits include the hit BBC Three sitcom “Cuckoo” -- with Greg Davies; Lee Toland Krieger’s critically lauded film, “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” written by and co-starring Rashida Jones; “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” (1 & 2), alongside Anna Farris and Bill Hader; “Hotel Transylvania” (1, 2 and upcoming 3), alongside Adam Sandler; “Storks,” directed by Nick Stoller; John Hamberg's “I Love You, Man,” opposite Paul Rudd and Jason Segel; and Akiva Schaffer's “Hot Rod,” starring Ian McShane, Sissy Spacek, Isla Fisher, Danny McBride and Bill Hader. He currently resides in Los Angeles, with his wife.