Andre Braugher Captain Ray Holt

From 2014-2016, Andre Braugher received three consecutive Emmy Award nominations in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, for his work on BROOKLYN NINE-NINE. His previous television credits include the acclaimed drama series “Men of a Certain Age,” alongside Ray Romano and Scott Bakula, for which Braugher received Emmy Award nominations in 2010 and 2011. Braugher won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie and a Golden Globe Award nomination for his starring role in “Thief.” He also starred in the four-hour miniseries “Salem’s Lot,” based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King; the original telefilm “A Soldier’s Girl”; and the network drama “Last Resort.” Additional television credits include recurring roles on “House,” opposite Hugh Laurie, and “Hack,” opposite David Morse, as well as the telefilm “10,000 Black Men Named George,” with Charles Dutton and Mario Van Peebles. Braugher served as executive producer on this film, and he received an NAACP Award nomination for his role. He also starred in the sci-fi miniseries “The Andromeda Strain,” alongside Benjamin Bratt and Eric McCormack. Braugher portrayed “Dr. Ben Gideon” in the critically acclaimed drama series “Gideon’s Crossing,” for which he received Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations. He made his directorial debut with one vignette of the trilogy “Love Songs,” in which he also starred, and garnered critical acclaim for his performance in the special “Passing Glory.” His riveting portrayal of “Detective Frank Pembleton” on the drama series “Homicide: Life on the Street” brought Braugher breakout success and garnered him two Emmy Award nominations, an Emmy Award in 1998 and two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998 for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Braugher received a second Emmy Award nomination in 1996 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for his work in the Peabody Award-winning production “The Tuskeegee Airmen.” In addition to Braugher’s success on the small screen, audiences have seen him star in a variety of feature film roles, including “Salt, ” “Passengers,” “The Mist,” “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” “Baytown Outlaws,” “Poseidon,” “Duets,” the independent feature “A Better Way to Die” and the critically praised film “Frequency.” Other notable feature film credits include “Primal Fear,” “Get on the Bus” and “Glory.” A most versatile performer, Braugher has appeared on stage with the New York Shakespeare Festival in “Measure for Measure,” “Twelfth Night,” “As You Like It” and in the title role of “Henry V,” which earned him an Obie Award. At Joseph Papp’s Public Theater, Braugher performed in “The Way of the World” and Shakespeare’s “Richard II” and “Coriolanus.” He played “Iago” in the Folger Shakespeare Festival production of “Othello” and performed the title role in “Macbeth” for the Philadelphia Drama Guild. In 2011, Braugher starred in the Manhattan Theatre Club’s New York premiere of Matthew Lopez’s “The Whipping Man.” Braugher, who was born and raised in Chicago, earned a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.F.A. from Juilliard. He lives in New Jersey with his family.