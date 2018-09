Melissa Fumero Detective Amy Santiago

Prior to BROOKLYN NINE-NINE, Melissa Fumero was seen in recurring roles on “Gossip Girl” and “The Mentalist.” She also was featured in the independent film “I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell” and in the digital series “Haute & Bothered.” She graduated from New York University with a degree in theater and spent four years as “Adriana Cramer” on daytime drama “One Life to Live.” Fumero lives in Los Angeles with her husband.