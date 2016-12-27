Terry Crews Sergeant Terry Jeffords

A former NFL football player, Terry Crews traded in his helmet to pursue an acting career and become the ultimate family man and fitness enthusiast. Since retiring from the NFL in 1997, Crews has landed roles in “Friday After Next,” “Soul Plane,” “White Chicks,” “Idiocracy,” “Bridesmaids,” “The Longest Yard,” “The Ridiculous Six,” “Sandy Wexler” and “The Expendables” film franchise with Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis. For his role on BROOKLYN NINE-NINE, Crews was featured as one of The New York Times’ “Scene Stealers.” He played leading roles in “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Are We There Yet,” and appeared in cable’s “The Newsroom.” He also starred on the reality series “The Family Crews.” Additionally, he received rave reviews for his comedic performance in the return of “Arrested Development.” Crews hosted the FOX unscripted series “World’s Funniest,” as well as the syndicated “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.” Included in three of People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issues, Crews also is the spokesperson for Old Spice’s award-winning “Smell is Power” campaign. A true renaissance man, Crews added author to his resume with the release of his first book, “Manhood.” He has proven himself a frequent viral video collaborator, teaming up with Jimmy Fallon for their famous “Nip Sync” duet and starred in a Super Bowl commercial with the Muppets. Crews dedicates his free time to keeping physically fit – both in mind and body – while also working with non-profit organization The Polaris Project, a leading organization in the global fight against human trafficking and modern-day slavery. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Rebecca, of nearly 25 years. They have five children.