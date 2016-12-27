Chelsea Peretti Gina Linetti

Chelsea Peretti is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress. Her one-hour comedy special, “Chelsea Peretti: One of the Greats,” was released in 2014. She has appeared on “Girls,” “Louie,” “Animals,” “Drunk History,” “Another Period,” “Key and Peele,” “Tosh.0” and “Kroll Show.” On film, Peretti can be seen in “Popstar” and “Game Night.” Her half-hour “Comedy Central Presents” aired in 2011. One of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch, Comedy Central’s “Hotlist” comedians and Vanity Fair’s 2013 Comedy Issue comedians, Peretti also was named one of Time magazine’s 140 Best Twitter Feeds of 2013. She has written for “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Portlandia,” “The Sarah Silverman Program” and “Kroll Show.” She also hosts the podcast “Call Chelsea Peretti.” Peretti lives in Los Angeles.