Breaking the Huddle | Week 16
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields joins the show to share how the Buckeyes are preparing for their Big Ten Championship matchup against Northwestern. Plus, Joel Klatt breaks down exactly how those two teams will matchup...
Episodes
Breaking the Huddle | Week 16
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields joins the show to share how the Buckeyes are preparing for their Big Ten Championship matchup against Northwestern. Plus, Joel Klatt breaks down exactly how those two teams will matchup on the field and ranks his Top 10 teams in college football.