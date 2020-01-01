Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt | Week 13 seriesDetail

Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt | Week 13 logoBreaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt | Week 13

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake joins Joel Klatt to react to the Cougars being ranked #14 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Plus, Joel breaks down how Ohio State’s defense needs to step up in pass coverage and...

