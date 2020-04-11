Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt | Week 10

USC head coach Clay Helton joins Joel Klatt to preview the Trojan’s season opener against Arizona State. Plus, Joel ranks his Top 10 teams in college football and explains how Justin Fields’ preparation off the field...
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!