Breaking The Huddle
Episodes
Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt | Week 8
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joins Joel Klatt on Breaking the Huddle to discuss the start of the Big 10 football season and what we can expect from Ohio State. Plus, Joel breaks down Alabama’s performance against Georgia and ranks his Top 10 teams in college football.