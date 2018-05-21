Breaking In was an offbeat half-hour workplace comedy about a high-tech security firm that takes extreme – and often questionable – measures to sell its protection services. The show aired for two seasons on FOX from 2011 to 2012. Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Seth Gordon, the series centered on a team of uniquely skilled oddball geniuses hand-picked to work for a manipulative mastermind.

Contra Security, corporate America’s answer to “The A-Team,” gives clients a sense of security by first ripping it away. The firm is led by Oz (Christian Slater), a larger-than-life head honcho who is a man of mystery and master of manipulation. The members of the odd squad include alluring bad girl Melanie (Odette Annable), who is in charge of lock-picking, safe-cracking and heart-breaking; and Cash (Alphonso McAuley), a fanboy who specializes in strategy, logistics and office pranks only a mad genius could think up.

Oz’s newest recruit, plucked right out of college, is lovable and charming computer hacker Cameron Price (Bret Harrison). Unfortunately for Cameron, cracking into state-of-the-art security systems is a lot easier than dealing with his co-workers. Between Melanie’s sex appeal and Cash’s hazing, Cameron has more than a few obstacles to overcome if he wants to cement his status as part of the team and become Oz’s go-to guy.

Breaking In was produced by Happy Madison Productions, Adam F. Goldberg Productions and Sethsquatch, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Goldberg, Gordon and Doug Robinson (“Rules of Engagement”) served as executive producers, while Goldberg served as writer. The pilot was directed by Gordon.