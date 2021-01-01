Bordertown seriesDetail

An old-fashioned Border Patrol agent with a wife and kids fears cultural changes going on in Bordertown, and is suspicious and jealous of his neighbor, a driven family man, that has lived in the country for less than 10...

From FAMILY GUY’s Mark Hentemann is BORDERTOWN, an animated comedy about two families living in a Southwest desert town on the U.S. - Mexico border. The series takes a satirical look at the cultural shifts occurring in America, where the U.S. Census forecasts that by 2017, ethnic minorities will become the majority. Set against this increasingly diverse backdrop, the comedy explores family, politics and everything in between with a cross-cultural wink. BORDERTOWN centers on two clans: the Buckwalds and the Gonzalezes. BUD BUCKWALD (Hank Azaria, THE SIMPSONS) is a married father of three and a Border Patrol agent who is just a tad behind the times and feels slightly threatened by the cultural...

