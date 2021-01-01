Bones seriesDetail

Bones logoBones

foxNo longer available on FOX
A forensic anthropologist and her oddball team must work together with a no-nonsense federal agent in order to conduct a thorough investigation into a series of crimes involving unidentified human remains that were...

Links

About the Show

About the Show

The final chapter of BONES, the long-running series beloved by millions of fans around the world, is a 12-episode run that celebrated the inventive series and brought the storylines of Brennan (Emily Deschanel), Booth (David Boreanaz) and the Jeffersonian-FBI team to a close, allowing the show’s loyal fans to say goodbye to these indelible characters. Throughout the final chapter, fans saw the return of fan-favorite guest stars and squinterns, as well as an old flame from one of the team’s past. Fans also experienced a wedding, followed an epic serial killer storyline, went undercover in a lumberjack competition and saw Booth and Brennan’s marriage get put to the test. As always, new guest...

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store