The final chapter of BONES, the long-running series beloved by millions of fans around the world, is a 12-episode run that celebrated the inventive series and brought the storylines of Brennan (Emily Deschanel), Booth (David Boreanaz) and the Jeffersonian-FBI team to a close, allowing the show’s loyal fans to say goodbye to these indelible characters. Throughout the final chapter, fans saw the return of fan-favorite guest stars and squinterns, as well as an old flame from one of the team’s past. Fans also experienced a wedding, followed an epic serial killer storyline, went undercover in a lumberjack competition and saw Booth and Brennan’s marriage get put to the test. As always, new guest... More