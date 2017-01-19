The final chapter of BONES, the long-running series beloved by millions of fans around the world, is a 12-episode run that celebrated the inventive series and brought the storylines of Brennan (Emily Deschanel), Booth (David Boreanaz) and the Jeffersonian-FBI team to a close, allowing the show’s loyal fans to say goodbye to these indelible characters. Throughout the final chapter, fans saw the return of fan-favorite guest stars and squinterns, as well as an old flame from one of the team’s past. Fans also experienced a wedding, followed an epic serial killer storyline, went undercover in a lumberjack competition and saw Booth and Brennan’s marriage get put to the test. As always, new guest stars were introduced, as well as a final round of gory murders, from which brand-new investigations arose.

Throughout the series, Brennan has devoted herself to her career, to Booth, with whom she has two children, and to her team at the Jeffersonian. They include best friend Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), an artist who specializes in reconstructing facial features and crime scenes; Angela’s husband, Dr. Jack Hodgins (TJ Thyne), a conspiracy theorist and expert on insects, spores and minerals, who is affectionately known as “the slime and bug guy”; Dr. Camille “Cam” Saroyan (Tamara Taylor), the street-smart and centered coroner; and Booth’s most recent colleague at the FBI, Special Agent James Aubrey (John Boyd), a young, intrepid agent with a voracious appetite for solving crime, junk food and career advancement.

BONES is from Far Field Productions and Josephson Entertainment in association with 20thCentury Fox Television. The series was created by Hart Hanson. Hanson, Barry Josephson, Stephen Nathan, Randy Zisk, Jonathan Collier and Michael Peterson were executive producers.

