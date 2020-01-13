Bless the Harts

The Harts are a Southern family forever struggling to make ends meet. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich -- in friends, family and laughter. Jenny Hart is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, N.C. While Jenny's the head of her family, she's often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty, and her witty, creative daughter, Violet. Jenny's doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne Edwards, is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He's a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he's not going to give up the fight. In the end, the Harts... More