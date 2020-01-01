MR

Maya Rudolph

Betty Hart

Maya Rudolph is an Emmy Award-nominated actress, who has established herself as a captivating, versatile performer across comedy, drama and music. Rudolph is most widely known for her turn on “Saturday Night Live,” where she was one of the show’s regular players for over seven years, as well as her various television projects and film appearances. Since her debut on “SNL” in 2000, Rudolph’s memorable portrayals include Oprah Winfrey, Whitney Houston, Donatella Versace and Beyoncé. She also is known for such recurring sketches as “Wake Up Wakefield” and “Bronx Beat.” Rudolph is currently in production on Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween” alongside Kenan Thompson, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Steve Buscemi, among others. Netflix is set to release the comedy. Most recently, Rudolph was seen in the streaming feature comedy “Wine Country,” alongside Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey and Tina Fey which was released on May 10, 2019. Rudolph also lent her voice to a character in “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” released on February 8, 2019. She also just joined the voice cast of the animated feature comedy, “The Willoughbys,” based on Lois Lowry’s popular book of the same name, which will also feature the voices of Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski and Sean Cullen. She continues to recur on multiple series such as the network comedy, “The Good Place,” and earned her 2018 and 2019 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as “Judge.” She also guest-voices on the animated comedy series “Big Mouth,” alongside Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen and Jenny Slate. In 2018, Rudolph was seen in the series “Forever,” which she also produced. She also starred in Ben Falcone’s “Life of the Party” alongside Melissa McCarthy. Additionally, Rudolph starred in “The Happytime Murders,” opposite McCarthy and Elizabeth Banks. Later that year, Rudolph also announced the formation of her production company, Animal Pictures, with her longtime friend, Natasha Lyonne. In 2017, Rudolph lent her voice to two animated films, “The Emoji Movie” and “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.” She voiced the emoji “Smiler” in the former, which was released by Sony Pictures July 28, 2017. Rudolph returned to voice “Precious” in the latter, which was released by Open Road on August 11, 2017. In 2016, Rudolph starred in the variety show “Maya and Marty,” alongside Martin Short. Executive producer, Lorne Michaels and NBC produced alongside Maya and Martin. She also lent her voice to the animated film “The Angry Birds Movie.” Additionally, she appeared as “Deborah” in Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone’s “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.” Also in 2016, Rudolph starred alongside Danny Glover in Diego Luna’s “Mr. Pig.” The film tells the story of an elderly pig farmer and his estranged daughter who go on a road trip from Southern California to the Jalisco region of West-Central Mexico and premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. For her role in the film, Rudolph was nominated for a 2017 Ariel Award for Best Actress. In 2015, Rudolph appeared in the hit comedy movie “Sisters,” opposite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Written by Paula Pell, Maya played “Brinda” the frenemy of Tina’s character. Rudolph created and starred in her well-received comic-variety show special, “The Maya Rudolph Show,” which aired in 2014. The special was executive-produced by Lorne Michaels and debuted with 7.23 million viewers. Additional film credits include “The Spoils Before Dying,” opposite Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell; animated feature “Big Hero 6,” alongside Jamie Chung and T.J Miller; Paul Thomas Anderson’s crime-drama, “Inherent Vice,” alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Josh Brolin and Owen Wilson; Jim Rash and Nat Faxon’s directorial debut, “The Way, Way Back”; family comedy “Grown Ups 2,” alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James and David Spade; animated comedy “The Nut Job”; and her Black Reel Award®-nominated vocal performance as “Burn” in the film “Turbo.” Rudolph starred in Paul Feig’s comedy, “Bridesmaids,” alongside Kristen Wiig, which has grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and garnered numerous accolades since it opened May 13, 2011. In addition to being nominated for two Academy Awards®, “Bridesmaids” was nominated for a Golden Globe® for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Rudolph has recently teamed up with musician Gretchen Liberum to form the female-fronted Prince cover band, Princess. In 2016, the duo became an immediate Internet success when they performed “Darling Nikki” on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.” Since then, the band has continued performing, as Prince fans everywhere have tuned in praising their pristine mimicry of the artist.