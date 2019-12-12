Clips & Extras
Brenda and Jenny decide to make the most out of Louise's rich party.
Jesus asks Jenny what they're planning on doing for the holidays.
Jenny enters a mini golf tournament and easily proves the boys wrong.
Jenny suggests the family on vacation while she has time off.
Betty tells Violet about her relationship with Rick Ocean.
Jesus tries to give Jenny advice, but she interprets it a little differently than he planned.
Jenny and Betty decide to spread Ed's remains at the Halloween party.
Violet tells Wayne a ghost story, prompting them to decide to go ghost hunting.
Jenny's first day at Bud's strip club she runs into an old classmate.
Wayne comes up with a plan to raise money to send Violet to art school.
Jenny doesn't want Violet to get stuck in their town like she did.
Wayne has the housing inspector called on him for his whimsical structure.
Jesus tells Jenny the hug n' bugs aren't worth any money.
Jenny is thrilled with her mother's Hug n' Bugs collection.
Betty refuses to tell Jenny about the lucrative item in her storage unit.
Ike Barinholtz from the new show BLESS THE HARTS, breaks down some of his favorite North Carolina-based foods.
BLESS THE HARTS stars Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Jillian Bell and showrunner, Emily Spivey discuss their journey through comedy.
Here’s a look at Jenny Hart, voiced by Kristen Wiig, from FOX's new animated show, BLESS THE HARTS.
Here’s a sneak peek at the new animated comedy Bless the Harts!
The BLESS THE HARTS producers and cast share how excited they are to be at Comic-Con 2019.
Producers and cast of the new FOX show BLESS THE HARTS take a ride on the Fox Comic-Con ferris wheel.