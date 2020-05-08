Big Noon Kickoff: The Offseason - Top 5 Breakout Players
Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt, Matt Leinart and Rob Stone rank their Top 5 Breakout Players in college football, introduce FOX Sports’ Consensus Top 25 list, and discuss all the latest return to play news.
