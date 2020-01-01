Big Noon Kickoff: The Offseason - Defense

fs1
Join Urban Meyer, Joel Klatt, Matt Leinart, Rob Stone & special guest James Franklin as they rank their top 5 defensive players and discuss expectations for Penn State in the Big Ten for the 2020 season.
