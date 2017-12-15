Video Poster

Big Cat Week

S6 E20 Storm Cats
Storm Cats is an intimate portrayal of lion and cheetah families, pushed to the edge by nature’s raw power. Only those that can adapt will survive.

Aired 12-15-17 • TV-PG V

S6 E19 Lion Kingdom
Lion prides battle for territory. Rogue males trail the buffalo, in search of their own prides.

Aired 12-14-17 • TV-PG V

S6 E18 Tiger Wars
In the heart of India, a tiger family battles for dominance in the ruins of a lost empire.

Aired 12-13-17 • TV-PG V

S6 E17 Lion Army: Battle to Survive
In the Kruger National Park a Megapride of 26 lions struggles to survive; can they hunt enough food for their large and unruly family?

Aired 12-13-17 • TV-PG

S6 E16 The World's Most Famous Tiger
Discover the story of Machli, a legendary tigress that went down in history as one of the most well-known wild tigers in the world.

Aired 12-13-17

S6 E15 Tiger's Revenge
Two tiger sisters battle it out for domain over their territory and the eligible males in their midst.

Aired 12-12-17 • TV-PG

S6 E14 Cougars Undercover
This is the moving story of two mountain lion mothers raising their cubs, each trying to survive the harsh conditions of winter season in Wyoming.

Aired 12-12-17 • TV-PG

S6 E13 Man Among Cheetahs
Filmmaker Bob Poole follows a mother cheetah determined to keep her cubs alive.

Aired 12-11-17 • TV-PG LV

S6 E12 Cat Wars: Lion vs. Cheetah
By dissecting never-before-seen footage of two lions' brutally attacking four cheetahs, Lion v. Cheetah sheds new light on the dark underpinnings of the relationship between two of Africa's top predators.

Aired 12-11-17 • TV-PG

S6 E11 Swamp Lions
In a place where even the landscape is an enemy, one pride of mothers must fight to save their cubs from two male lions bent on killing them and claiming the pride as their own.

Aired 12-11-17 • TV-PG

S6 E10 Jaguar vs. Croc
A team from National Geographic tracks the mysterious jaguars of the Pantanal in Brazil.

Aired 12-11-17 • TV-PG LSV

S6 E9 Man v. Lion
Veteran big cat expert Boone Smith explores each stage of a lion's kill: the stalk, the pursuit, the jump, the strength, and the bite.

Aired 12-11-17 • TV-PG L

S6 E8 Fight For Life: Lion Pride Takeover
Meet 5-month-old Moja and his fierce lioness mother, Nyota, who survive together without the security of a pack.

Aired 12-4-17 • TV-PG

S6 E7 The Lakeshore Killers
Deep in the heart of Africa, three male lions are coming into their prime with much to prove.

Aired 12-4-17

S6 E6 Superpride
Big cat expert Boone Smith explores each stage of a lion's kill: the stalk, the pursuit, the jump and the bite, all leading up to the final face-off.

Aired 12-4-17 • TV-PG

S6 E5 Lion Battle Zone
Competing prides of lions stalk their prey, the deadly Cape buffalo, whose 2,000 pounds of hooves and horns are a match for even the toughest of lions.

Aired 12-4-17 • TV-14 V

S6 E4 Killer Queen
A lioness and her cubs make the odyssey to find safety and security after escaping two nomadic males seeking a pride of their own.

Aired 12-4-17 • TV-14 V

S6 E2 Game of Lions
One out of eight lions survive into adulthood and those that do enter into a game of kings, as each bloodline fights for its ultimate survival.

Aired 2-21-17 • TV-PG

S6 E1 Future Cat
See how big cats change and adapt to the merging of the continents that could put African, Asian and American big cats into one "hunger games."

Aired 2-20-17