Tori Spelling is best known for playing “Donna Martin” on the long-running hit show “Beverly Hills, 90210.” On the unscripted side, Spelling was recently “unmasked” as “Unicorn” on the hit FOX show, THE MASKED SINGER. She also created, executive-produced and starred in TV comedies “So Notorious” and “Mystery Girls.” Spelling has starred in many television movies, including “A Friend to Die For,” “The Mistle-Tones” and “Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?,” as well as feature films, “Scream II,” “Scary Movie II,” “The House of Yes,” “Trick” and the animated feature “Izzie’s Way Home.” She also played the fan-favorite villain “Linda Lake” in the network series “Smallville” and voiced roles on the animated series FAMILY GUY, “American Dad!” and “Jake and the Neverland Pirates.” She is well-known in unscripted TV with shows including “True Tori,” “Tori & Dean: Inn Love,” “Home Sweet Hollywood,” “sTORIbook Weddings,” “Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever,” “Craft Wars,” “Tori & Dean Specials,” and most recently the host of the show “The Look.” Spelling also has exceptional culinary skills and won MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY FAMILY SHOWDOWN. Spelling’s memoir, “sTORI Telling,” reached #1 on the NY Times Best Seller List and was named the best celebrity autobiography of 2009. She has since written five more NY Times best-selling books, including a children’s book and her party-planning book, “celebraTORI.” She also is an accomplished designer with a distinct sense of style. Her clothing line “Little Maven” for infants and toddlers, featured fun, young and versatile designs. She combined her love of crafting and jewelry with her DIY fashion jewelry line, “Styled by Tori Spelling.” She lives in Los Angeles.