SD

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty/Brenda Walsh

Shannen Doherty, an actor, producer and director, is best known for her roles in various television series, including “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Charmed,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Our House.” Through each of these shows, she has become a household name and has captivated viewers with characters that are both iconic and beloved. Most recently, she was seen reprising one of her most famous film roles, “Heather,” in the reimagined version of “Heathers.” In addition to the lead role in the film “Heathers,” Doherty has starred in movies such as Kevin Smith’s hit comedy, “Mallrats,” and “Bethany.” Doherty's philanthropic work showcases her love for animals through her work with organizations, including California Wildlife Center and Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. She has lobbied Congress with bills protecting animals and is devoted to protecting the wildlife, as seen with her notable trip to Taiji, Japan, with the Sea Shepherd Cove guardians. Doherty is dedicated to helping others who are fighting cancer. Through her own personal journey with the disease, she has sparked widespread conversation, hoping to help others fighting cancer. She has worked with SU2C and The American Cancer Society.