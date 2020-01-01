JG

Jennie Garth skyrocketed to stardom with her role as “Kelly Taylor” on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” The show became a ratings juggernaut, lasting ten seasons, and remains one of the most successful and iconic television series ever produced. An avid designer, DIY-er and decorator, Garth highlighted her experience in 2014’s “The Jennie Garth Project,” a ten-part cable series that followed her as she personally designed and renovated a dated Hollywood Hills home for her family to live in. She also appeared in the 2012 cable reality series “A Little Bit Country” and in the 2007 season of “Dancing with the Stars,” (making it through to the semi-finals). That same year, Garth added the title of author to her resume, releasing her first memoir, “Deep Thoughts from a Hollywood Blonde,” and starred in and executive-produced the cable comedy series “Mystery Girls” in which she re-teamed with her “90210” alum, Tori Spelling. She starred as the straight-laced sister of Amanda Bynes in the network comedy “What I Like About You.” The series concluded in 2006 after a four-season run. Garth has also starred in 17 television movies. Garth has long been an advocate for heart health. Having been the national spokesperson for the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women initiative, Garth recently worked in support of The Heart Foundation. She also is a supporter of Feeding America, Kids Vision for Life, Stand Up To Cancer, and Water4. She lives in Los Angeles.