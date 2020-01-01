JP

Jason Priestley currently stars as former-hockey-player-turned-PI “Matt Shade” in the cable series “Private Eyes,” where he also serves as executive producer and director. Credits include features “Away from Everywhere,” “Zoom,” “Die, Mommie, Die!,” “Love and Death on Long Island” and “Eye of the Beholder.” Additional television credits include “Raising Expectations,” “Medium” and “My Name is Earl.” Priestley garnered multiple awards for the Canadian comedy series “Call Me Fitz,” (for which he also produced and directed several episodes), including Best Comedy Actor at the Canadian Screen Awards, Best Comedy Actor at the Monte Carlo Television Festival, and Best TV Performance by a Male at the Canadian Comedy Awards. He received the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio National Award of Excellence and has been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame. Behind the camera, Priestley has spent a good part of his career directing successful films and television shows, for which he has received numerous accolades. Beyond starring on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Priestley also directed and executive-produced multiple episodes of the iconic series. He directed “Barenaked in America,” a documentary about the Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was recognized as a turning point of fame for the rock group. Priestley’s other notable directing credits include “Dark Matter,” “Van Helsing,” “Rookie Blue,” “Saving Hope” and “Haven.” His first independent film, “Cas & Dylan,” starring Richard Dreyfuss and Tatiana Maslany received critical acclaim, including a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. Additionally, the film received the Best Canadian Film Award at the Toronto International Film Festival’s “Film Circuit People’s Choice Awards” and the Audience Award and Best Actress Award at the Whistler Film Festival. Priestley is a native of Vancouver, B.C., and resides in Los Angeles with his wife and two children.