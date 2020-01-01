IZ

Ian Ziering

Ian Ziering/Steve Sanders

As Ian Ziering/Steve Sanders, Executive Producer Ian Ziering (pronounced “EYE-AN” and rhymes with Brian) was raised in West Orange, NJ. By the mid-1970s, Ziering was landing spots in national commercials, which led to roles in various soap operas and stage plays, most notably “Guiding Light,” the Broadway production of “I Remember Mama” and in a national touring production of “Peter Pan.” In 1981, he made his feature film debut in “Endless Love.” In 1990, Ziering landed the role that would change his life – “Steve Sanders” on “Beverly Hills 90210.” During his years on the show, he was also featured in various films and other television shows, including “No Way Back,” starring Russell Crowe; “What I Like About You”; and “Melrose Place,” to name a few. Since “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Ziering has appeared on countless television shows, including “Swamp Thing,” “CSI: NY,” “JAG” and Fran Drescher’s “Happily Divorced.” Additionally, he has continued to be one of the most in-demand actors for various animated films and television shows, including “Spider-Man: The New Animated Series,” “Mighty Ducks,” “Batman Beyond” and “Biker Mice from Mars.” In 2005, in a real change of pace from his normal acting roles, Ziering also appeared in the Tony Scott feature film thriller, “Domino,” with Keira Knightley. Other film credits include “National Lampoon’s The Legend of Awesomest Maximus”; “That’s My Boy” with Adam Sandler; “An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars” with Nia Vardalos; “Snake and Mongoose”; “F*&% the Prom”; and “Malibu Rescue.” In 2007, Ziering competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” reaching the semifinals. In addition to his ongoing acting roles and voiceover work, Ziering hosted “A-List Pets” and was a top finisher on “Celebrity Apprentice.” 2013 proved to be a major year for Ziering. His small-budget film “Sharknado” became a social media and worldwide phenomenon. The instant science fiction cult classic even received a theatrical release in movie theaters around the world, due to its popularity with fans. The success of “Sharknado” led to five more movies in the series. Ziering resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Erin, and his two daughters, Mia and Penna.