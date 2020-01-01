GC

Gabrielle Carteris is best known for the role of “Andrea Zuckerman” on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which made her a household name. Her recent credits include a recurring role on “Code Black,” and a starring role in the upcoming indie feature “How to Deter a Robber,” as well as guest-starring roles on “NCIS,” “Criminal Minds,” “Make It Or Break It,” “Longmire,” “The Event” and “The Middle.” Carteris also has worked as a producer, creating a series of specials called “Lifestories.” In April 2016, Carteris was elected SAG-AFTRA president and is a fierce advocate for inclusion and equity for all. She also is a founding ambassador of ReFrame, an initiative of Women In Film and Sundance Institute to further gender parity in the media industry. In 2017, Carteris was appointed commissioner to the Industrywide Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. She also serves as a trustee on the American Film Institute. Carteris was also listed on Variety’s Power of Women LA Impact Report 2016 and on The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Power 100 list in 2016 and 2017.