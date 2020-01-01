BAG

Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green/David Silver

Brian Austin Green gained overnight fame as the sweet and naive “David Silver” on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” As an actor, director and producer, his resume is as extensive as it is versatile. Green reprises his role as “Callan” in the upcoming feature, “Cross 3,” which also stars Danny Trejo. Earlier this year, Green was seen in a guest-starring role on “Magnum P.I.” Previously, he starred as a recurring character on “Anger Management,” and is known for his roles in “Wedding Band” and “Desperate Housewives.” Additional television credits include a series regular role on the critically acclaimed FOX television show “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Smallville,” “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Las Vegas,” “Hope & Faith,” “George Lopez” and the series “Freddie,” as well as a three-year stint on “Knots Landing.” He also starred in the 1997 TV movie “Unwed Father,” as well as the cable series “Dead Man’s Gun” and "Resurrection Blvd.” Green has completed work on the independent films “Ronnie,” “Cock & Bull Story” and “Purgatory Flats” and the short films “Righteous Indignation” and “Bleach.” He directed his first feature film, “Fish Without A Bicycle,” and was seen in theaters in the Tony Scott-directed feature film, “Domino,” opposite Kiera Knightly and Christopher Walken. He also starred in theater productions of “Ah, Wilderness” and “The Diary.” He resides in Los Angeles.