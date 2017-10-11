Better Things is a comedy series on FX starring Pamela Adlon as “Sam Fox,” a single, working actor with no filter trying to raise her three daughters – “Max” (Mikey Madison), “Frankie” (Hannah Alligood) and “Duke” (Olivia Edward) – in Los Angeles. She is mom, dad, referee and the cops.

Sam also watches out for her mother, “Phil” (Celia Imrie), an English expatriate, who lives across the street. Sam’s just trying to earn a living, navigate her daughters’ lives, have fun with a friend or two and also — just maybe — squeeze in some private time once in a while.